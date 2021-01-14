PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 90.6% in December

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 15.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 33.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

