Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 90.0% in December

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ PME opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of -0.13.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

