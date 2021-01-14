Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $7,825.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00339891 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028377 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002402 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.00 or 0.01115453 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,560,891 coins and its circulating supply is 424,300,455 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

