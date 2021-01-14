Pinnacle Bank Sells 2,374 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Georgetown University lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

