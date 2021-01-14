Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 741 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.96 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.00 and its 200-day moving average is $205.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

