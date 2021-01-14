Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 877 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $218.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average is $229.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.61, for a total transaction of $3,894,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,499 shares of company stock valued at $50,344,292. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.