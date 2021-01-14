Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,335,000 after acquiring an additional 285,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after acquiring an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 989,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,045,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

