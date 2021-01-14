Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,726 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after buying an additional 586,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 664,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,673,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

