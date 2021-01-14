Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,016,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,095,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $248.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $235.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

