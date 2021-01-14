Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,343,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 888,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.