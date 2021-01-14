Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

DIS stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.