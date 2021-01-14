Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $152.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

