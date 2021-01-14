Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,182 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,612.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

