Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,229 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,104,000 after acquiring an additional 430,287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

KMB stock opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.