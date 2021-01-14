Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 8,259 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

HYD opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

