Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 89.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $22,922,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 353,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,742,000 after acquiring an additional 128,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 93,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

