Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $138.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after buying an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

