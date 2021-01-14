Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 2,185,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,402,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
The firm has a market cap of $46.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 109.43%.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
