Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 2,185,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,402,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The firm has a market cap of $46.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 109.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

