Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.91). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $6,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 254,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.