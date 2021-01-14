Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $196.58 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after buying an additional 148,930 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

