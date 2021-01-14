Piper Sandler Trims Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Target Price to $10.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 37,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,782. Progenity has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry Stylli bought 152,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

