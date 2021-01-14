Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cowen Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

COWN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cowen stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $765.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Cowen has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cowen by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

