Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $28.23 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $440,303.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00279919 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034920 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

