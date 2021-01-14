PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops One Day Volume of $22,494.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $22,494.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003385 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

