PIVX Market Capitalization Hits $24.32 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. PIVX has a total market cap of $24.32 million and $984,420.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

