Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $12.00 at Raymond James

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

PAA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,360. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 219,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 142,130 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

