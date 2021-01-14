Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Shares Up 6.2%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $32.52. 468,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 545,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 943.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,720 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 295,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.