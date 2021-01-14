Plug Power Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

PLUG traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,222,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $520,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831,237.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,480,624 shares of company stock valued at $62,463,293 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.