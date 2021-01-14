Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the December 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PLPRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Plus Products has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

About Plus Products

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

