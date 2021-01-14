PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One PlutusDeFi token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

