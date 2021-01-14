Pmeer (PMEER) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Day

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00106048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00058464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00231172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,108.04 or 0.82511317 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.