Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.0933 on Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $51.83 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00388641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 476.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

