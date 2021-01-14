Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $543.95

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.95 and traded as high as $560.00. Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 610,471 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 543.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.17.

Get Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,385 ($26,633.13).

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.