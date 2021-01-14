PolypuX (PUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $109.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. PolypuX has a market cap of $125,850.97 and $109.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00228439 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,081.44 or 0.84020894 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

Buying and Selling PolypuX

PolypuX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

