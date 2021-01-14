Pool Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,373 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,105% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Sidoti raised their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

POOL traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.40. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

