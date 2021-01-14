Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

POW traded up C$1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.13. 1,434,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,317. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.86. The stock has a market cap of C$21.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$35.13.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3399999 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

