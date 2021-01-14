Power Ledger Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $47.69 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00383028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.29 or 0.03965095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

POWR is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

