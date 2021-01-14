PPG Industries (PPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its Q4 2020

Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.93. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.06.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

