PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Downgraded by Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.50. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSK. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.30.

Get PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) alerts:

PSK stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,294. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 62.54. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.28.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.