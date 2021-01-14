PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PREKF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 9,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.