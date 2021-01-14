Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.39. 1,228,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 804,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

DTIL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

