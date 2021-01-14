Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.09

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$33.09 and last traded at C$32.20, with a volume of 120912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark downgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.27. The firm has a market cap of C$431.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -11.6699287 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.