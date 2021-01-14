Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Premier’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

