PressOne Hits Market Cap of $3.16 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. PressOne has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $30,368.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.46 or 0.03892224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

