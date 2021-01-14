Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0134

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $707,108.34 and approximately $5.46 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00390833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 505.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

