Primecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $8,473.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,747,115 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

