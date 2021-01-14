Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.3% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.85. 3,419,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

