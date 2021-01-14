Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Down 58.8% Over Last Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 68% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $75,725.37 and $1,745.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,116.00 or 1.00049923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

