Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Progenity traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.40. 837,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 788,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progenity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

