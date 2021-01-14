Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 606,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,090. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Progress Software alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.